Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,894,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNG opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

