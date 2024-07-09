Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 182,470 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 24.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 396,427 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

