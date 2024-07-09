Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $11,786,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,409,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 800,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.9 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.