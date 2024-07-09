Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Stock Up 7.5 %

Tempus AI Company Profile

Shares of TEM stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.