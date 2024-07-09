Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Stride worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stride by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.