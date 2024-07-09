Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Stride worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stride by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of Stride stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.28.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- PDD Holdings is a Screaming Buy: Hypergrowth Stock at a Discount
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Place Diagonal Debit Spreads if You’re Slightly Bullish
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.