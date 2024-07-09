Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

