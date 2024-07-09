Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.32% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 214,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

