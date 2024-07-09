Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $367.57 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

