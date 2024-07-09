Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 704 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.03. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.