CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54,837.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,994 shares of company stock worth $1,831,470 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.