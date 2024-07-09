Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Bancolombia stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.898 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

