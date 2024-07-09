Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.42 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,681 shares of company stock worth $468,227. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $175.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

