Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Radian Group worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Radian Group by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,918,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

