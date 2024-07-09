Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,970 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,785,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 422,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

