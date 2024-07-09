Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

