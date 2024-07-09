Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFX opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

