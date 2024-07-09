Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,672 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $451,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Avantor by 11.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $14,746,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avantor by 65.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 0.1 %

AVTR opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

View Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.