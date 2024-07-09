SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Posts Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

