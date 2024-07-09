Fusionist (ACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.06 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Fusionist has a total market cap of $92.40 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.73021154 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $51,634,636.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

