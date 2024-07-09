ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.67). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.87% from the stock’s current price.

ITM Power Stock Down 5.7 %

ITM stock opened at GBX 55.95 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.18 million, a PE ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.78. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 99 ($1.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITM Power

In other news, insider Dennis Schulz acquired 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($382.58). Insiders have bought a total of 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $59,967 in the last ninety days. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

