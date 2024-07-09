Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

