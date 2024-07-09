McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $694.00 at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $679.00 to $694.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

NYSE:MCK opened at $589.45 on Tuesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

