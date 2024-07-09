Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.
Morphic Price Performance
Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Morphic has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $62.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
