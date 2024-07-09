Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Morphic has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

About Morphic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Morphic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.