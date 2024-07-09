Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

