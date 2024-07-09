Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $18.74 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 140,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 31,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,456,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

