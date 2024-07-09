Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,728 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 435,490 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

