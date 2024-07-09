Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,415,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

