Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

