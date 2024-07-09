Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after buying an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.