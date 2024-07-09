Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 775 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,424,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.9 %

POWI opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

