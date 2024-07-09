Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 409 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
