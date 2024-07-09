Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $102,379.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Tenable Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

