Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $48,291,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.