Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 237,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.