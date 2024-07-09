Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $60,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $189.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average is $184.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.