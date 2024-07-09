Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $55,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,433,000 after buying an additional 198,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,583,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

