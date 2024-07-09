Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of HST opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

