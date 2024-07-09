Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 392 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 1,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

