Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 91,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $149.20.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

