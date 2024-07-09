Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.85.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
