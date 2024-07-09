Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.79 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Knights Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,254.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.66. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66.72 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

