Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.50 Per Share

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Solid State Stock Performance

SOLI stock opened at GBX 1,474 ($18.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,219.70 and a beta of 1.07. Solid State has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,540 ($19.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.04.

Insider Activity at Solid State

In related news, insider Peter Owen James sold 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.16), for a total value of £20,006.20 ($25,625.98). 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

