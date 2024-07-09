CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CVS stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

