Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GCG.A opened at C$44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.09. The company has a market cap of C$985.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$39.15 and a 1 year high of C$52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

