Synectics plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Synectics Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 185.10 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 173.69. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,407.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

