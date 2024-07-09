A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Capmk lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.