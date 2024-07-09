Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

Shares of LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.67. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Priseman bought 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £15,115.38 ($19,361.32). 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

