Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $775.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $725.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.77.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $685.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.37 and a 200-day moving average of $593.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 64.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

