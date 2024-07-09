Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of VGI opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $7.99.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
