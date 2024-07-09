Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

